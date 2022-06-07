AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Boosted by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $146.89 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

