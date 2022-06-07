Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $23,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after purchasing an additional 284,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,017,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,514,000 after purchasing an additional 90,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,117,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.08.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

