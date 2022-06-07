Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.85. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

