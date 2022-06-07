Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 2,000 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Qorvo worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

QRVO opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average is $131.13. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,852 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

