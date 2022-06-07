Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $19,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $247.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.68.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

