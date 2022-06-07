Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $22.60 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $22,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,362 shares of company stock worth $1,696,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $267.10 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.20 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

