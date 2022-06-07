Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Generac by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Generac by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Generac by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,092,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.36.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $284.34 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

