Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 2,000 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HubSpot by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,289,000 after purchasing an additional 114,233 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,422,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.56 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.37.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

