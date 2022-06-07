PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,887 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.