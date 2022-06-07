Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

WD stock opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.60 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

