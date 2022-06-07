Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $114.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.