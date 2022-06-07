Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Avery Dennison worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY opened at $180.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.52. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

