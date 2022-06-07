Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.27 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 681,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 288,541 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 420.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,655,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 80,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.04. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

