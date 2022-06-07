Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $19.49 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $377.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.65 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

