DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNA opened at $221.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $254.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap-on (SNA)
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- Datadog: A Unicorn Cloud Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.