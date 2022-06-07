Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 6,100 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

