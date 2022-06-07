Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 457 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

