Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $23,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Catalent by 56.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 45.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalent by 7.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

