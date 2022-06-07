Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $154,558,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,520,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,825 shares of company stock worth $5,000,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.74 and a one year high of $123.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.