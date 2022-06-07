PDT Partners LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -41.79%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.