CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240,601 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $550,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

CMS opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

