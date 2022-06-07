Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of 51job worth $44,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in 51job by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 51job by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

