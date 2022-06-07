Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.53 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

