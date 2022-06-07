D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 182,950 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,950 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,960 shares of company stock worth $1,110,427. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.