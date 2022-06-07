Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.86.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

