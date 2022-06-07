Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $21.44 Million Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.30% of Legend Biotech worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,371,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,228,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,964,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after buying an additional 543,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,653,000 after buying an additional 371,100 shares during the period.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LEGN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. On average, analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.