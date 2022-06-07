Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $80,000 Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 69.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $9,881,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSY stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

