Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Hibbett by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

