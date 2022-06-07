Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New $20.09 Million Investment in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,086,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 4.17% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $751,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

ICPT stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

