Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,800,000 Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPACU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of BPACU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

