Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $20.27 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.69.

NYSE:CRL opened at $245.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.96. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.20 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.