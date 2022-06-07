Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Caesars Entertainment worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.87.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

