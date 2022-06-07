Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMC opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

