Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Takes $22.44 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after buying an additional 49,564 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

