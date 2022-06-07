Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Liberty Global by 117.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,800 shares of company stock worth $1,460,940.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

