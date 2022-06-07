Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.08 and a 200-day moving average of $300.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

