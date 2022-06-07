NWK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

