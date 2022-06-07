Standard Investments LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Standard Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 855,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,425,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.3% of Standard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Standard Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $287,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

MSFT opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average of $300.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.