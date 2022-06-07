RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $246.44 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.08 and a 200-day moving average of $300.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

