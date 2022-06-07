Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 134,126 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $246.44 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

