Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,844,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69,126 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Microsoft worth $15,754,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.69.

Shares of MSFT opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

