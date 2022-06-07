Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.69.

MSFT stock opened at $268.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $246.44 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

