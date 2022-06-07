Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

