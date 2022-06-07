Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,612.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,285,000 after buying an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after buying an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,200,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after buying an additional 468,404 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after buying an additional 398,365 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

NYSE:ARES opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

