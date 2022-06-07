Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 19,800 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 990,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.36.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,475 shares of company stock valued at $24,357,969. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.