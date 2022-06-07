Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,808 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

