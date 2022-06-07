Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Raised by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Garmin worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $96.79 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.