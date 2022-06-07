Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Boosted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

