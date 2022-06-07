DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $2.49 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,791 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AES were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,725,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of AES by 351.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

