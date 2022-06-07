DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 397.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,960 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,608 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $206.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

